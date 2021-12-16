Mayengo Godfrey
Electoral Commission Postpones Namayumba Sub County Chairperson Elections

16 Dec 2021, 14:00 Comments 65 Views Wakiso District, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Ballot paper for the chairpersons Namayumba Sub County

In short
Musinguzi says that this is the second time the commission is canceling the election. In the first incent, the commission misspelled the name of the NRM candidate, Muzenze Joseph, and instead wrote Musenze.

 

