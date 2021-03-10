Electoral Commission Rejects Proposal on Election Petition Tribunals

In short
The Electoral Commission (EC) today rejected a section of proposals under the Constitutional (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2020 which among others seeks to change the process of handling parliamentary election petition.
Electoral Commission Rejects Proposal on Election Petition Tribunals10 Mar 2021, 17:06 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Constitutional (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2020 EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.