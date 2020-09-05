Christopher Tusiime
11:22

Electoral Malpractice Allegations Delay Compilation of Kyegegwa Election Results

5 Sep 2020, 11:21 Comments 123 Views Kyegegwa, Uganda Politics Report

In short
The major contention is in Kyaka Central where Eryeza Birihariiwe, one of the contestants accuses his rival, Tom Bright, of vote-rigging. He particularly singles out Kibambali and Kasambya polling stations in Kyegeggwa town council where he claims that his voters were turned away and agents didn’t sign the declaration forms.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.