Electoral Process Already Going Wrong Under EC Watch -Muntu

The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT Presidential aspirant Rtd Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu told journalists in Kampala that a lot is already going wrong under the watch of the commission, signalling inability to independently oversee the forthcoming general election.
Electoral Process Already Going Wrong Under EC Watch -Muntu30 Jul 2020
ANT Acting National cordinator Alice Alaso presenting a press statement to the media today at ANT offices
Tagged with: 2021 general elections Alliance for National Transformation Electoral commission Mugisha Muntu
