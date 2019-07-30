Electoral Reforms: Committee to Start with Regional Consultations

In short
The Committee Chairperson, Jacob Oboth Oboth, says they will use two days to scrutinize the bill and approve their work plan before they set off for consultations. He explains that contrary to earlier practices where they start from the boardrooms in Parliament with technocrats, they will start with regional consultations.
Electoral Reforms: Committee to Start with Regional Consultations30 Jul 2019, 21:11 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Legal committee starts scrutiny on reforms committee to start with regional visits elections 2021 electoral reforms
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.