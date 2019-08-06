In short
The Bugweri County MP, Abdu Katuntu said the government proposal sought to keep members enslaved to their political parties, arguing that processes of recruitment and membership should be a matter solely for political parties and not the law.
Electoral Reforms: Gov’t Backtracks on Discharge of Independents from Parties Top story6 Aug 2019, 21:02 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: electoral reforms
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.