Electorate in Acholi Want MPs to Spend UGX 20m on Improving Health Care System

Innocent Amony, a resident of Gulu Municipality argues that the funds should have been channelled to priority areas like improving the capacity of Gulu Regional Referral Hospitals and payment of allowances to health workers at the front-line combating COVID-19.
Electorate in Acholi Want MPs to Spend UGX 20m on Improving Health Care System22 Apr 2020, 17:11 Comments 185 Views Human rights Politics Health Interview
Some of the MPs under Acholi Parliamentary Group (L-R) Lilly Adong Woman MP Nwoya, Simon Oyet Nwoya County MP and Lamwaka Woman MP Kitgum District - Photo y Dominic Ochola
