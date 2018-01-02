Electricity Brightens Sleepy West Nile Townships

In short
Its supply may be erratic but electricity from Nyagak mini dam is brightening life and business in many parts of West Nile. West Nile, comprising nine districts, is the only region of Uganda not fully connected to the national power grid.
Electricity Brightens Sleepy West Nile Townships2 Jan 2018, 14:20 Comments 176 Views Pakwach, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Alfred Omirambe in his computer shop, the first and only, in Congaloya trading centre, Pakwach Sub-county, Pakwach District. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.