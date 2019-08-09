Electricity Crisis Frustrating Investments in West Nile - Leaders

In short
West Nile region currently has 7.5 megawatts of hydroelectricity, which can only manage small scale industries like welding and metal fabrication. The limited power supply is mainly because Nyagak power dam, operated by the West Nile Rural Electrification Company-WENRECO, was producing less power due to the low water levels in Nyagak River.
Electricity Crisis Frustrating Investments in West Nile - Leaders9 Aug 2019, 13:10 Comments 82 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
