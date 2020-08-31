Candia Stephen
Electromax Rushes to Install Four More Thermal Generators in Arua Top story

31 Aug 2020, 06:55 Comments 238 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Northern Report
Trucks with the generators at the Wenreco Power olant at Euata after arriving from Tororo district.

Charles Muhumuza, the Chief Executive Officer Electromax says the additional four generators are in fulfillment of their agreement with government to deploy ten heavy duty thermal generators to meet the power needs of the region.

 

