Dominic Ochola
15:16

Elegu Gets Mobile Laboratory to Accelerate Testing of Truck Drivers

19 May 2020, 15:09 Comments 143 Views Business and finance Health East Africa Updates
Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health assessing the Amuru District COVID-19 response activities in Elegu One Stop Border Post- Photo by Dominic Ochola.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health assessing the Amuru District COVID-19 response activities in Elegu One Stop Border Post- Photo by Dominic Ochola.

In short
The lab is expected to be equipped with modern technology for testing and diagnosing most pathogens in addition to providing safe, accurate and timely results of COVID-19 from the East African bloc.

 

Tagged with: among truck drivers. high human traffic mobile laboratory testing of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
Mentioned: Amuru District East African bloc. Elegu One Stop Boarder Post (OSBP) Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.