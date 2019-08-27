Elegu Police Station Submerged in Floods

In short
The floodwaters first hit the area two days ago according to reports from eyewitnesses. But the water volume, however, increased on Tuesday due to the on-going heavy rains being experienced in Acholi Sub-region.
Locals and a police officer watch helplessy as flood water flows towards Elegu Police station in Amuru District this afternoon.
