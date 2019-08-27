Julius Ocungi
Elegu Police Station Submerged in Floods

27 Aug 2019
Locals and a police officer watch helplessy as flood water flows towards Elegu Police station in Amuru District this afternoon.

The floodwaters first hit the area two days ago according to reports from eyewitnesses. But the water volume, however, increased on Tuesday due to the on-going heavy rains being experienced in Acholi Sub-region.

 

