Michael Ojok
11:22

Elegu Traders Seek UGX 3 Billion Compensation

27 Jan 2018, 11:22 Comments 188 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Environment Report
Justine Nuwagaba Commissioning Pabbo and Elegu Town Councils On Thursday Afternoon Peter Labeja

Justine Nuwagaba Commissioning Pabbo and Elegu Town Councils On Thursday Afternoon

In short
Sam Ogwal, the speaker of the Uganda National Cross Border Traders Association in Elegu faults government for failing to implement measures for mitigating floods in the town, located at the Uganda-South Sudan border.

 

Tagged with: elegu traders seek 3 billion shillings compensation elegu flood disaster uganda national cross border traders association sam ogwal francis bongomin
Mentioned: ministry of trade and industry uganda

