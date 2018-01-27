Elegu Traders Seek UGX 3 Billion Compensation

In short
Sam Ogwal, the speaker of the Uganda National Cross Border Traders Association in Elegu faults government for failing to implement measures for mitigating floods in the town, located at the Uganda-South Sudan border.
Elegu Traders Seek UGX 3 Billion Compensation27 Jan 2018, 11:22 Comments 188 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Environment Report
Justine Nuwagaba Commissioning Pabbo and Elegu Town Councils On Thursday Afternoon Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.