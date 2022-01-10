Ephraim Kasozi
Elevate Mityana Hospital To Referral Facility-Nabakooba

10 Jan 2022, 07:13 Comments 165 Views Mityana, Uganda Health Report
Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba in the middle with other people at Mityana Hospital

In short
Led by the Housing and Lands Minister and former Mityana District Woman Member of parliament, Judith Nabakooba, the leaders have resolved to write to the health minister, the president, and the Prime Minister to show cause why the facility should be elevated to a regional referral.

 

Tagged with: Elevate, referral hospital, mothers, investigate,
Mentioned: Ministry of health, Parliament, Prime Minister's office

