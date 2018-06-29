Elevation of Luweero Health Centre IV Hangs in Balance

In short
However, as July comes into view, administrators at the facility say that there is nothing in place to prove the elevation. Samuel Mulwana the Chairperson of the management committee of Luweero Health Center IV explains that they do not even know the amount of money allocated to the facility and cannot make any plans to recruit more staff or re-organize in anticipation for the changes.
Elevation of Luweero Health Centre IV Hangs in Balance29 Jun 2018, 19:57 Comments 151 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
Luweero Health Center IV which Ministry Of health indicated that it will serve as hospital effective 1st July Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.