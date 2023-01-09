Kimbowa Ivan
Eleven Sisters Take Perpetual Vows

Bishop Kakooza bestowing a crown on sisters after taking the perpetual vows at Nkokonjeru.

In short
The sisters committed to living a life of chastity, poverty, and obedience before the Lugazi Diocesan Bishop Christopher Kakooza as the main celebrant and the Mother Superior General, Sr. Mary Christine Nakitende who heads the congregation of St. Francis.

 

