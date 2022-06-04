Godfrey Eyoku
Eleven Soldiers Airlifted to Bombo Military Hospital After Vehicle Crash

4 Jun 2022 Moroto, Uganda
UPDF vechicle that over turned along Moroto -Soroti high way

Among the injured is Col. Godfrey Kayondo, the commanding officer of the 409 Battalion. Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, says that six soldiers sustained severe injuries while five escaped with minor injuries.

 

