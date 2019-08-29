Elgon Region Voters Reject Electoral Reforms Amendment

In short
They also opposed the proposed Political Parties and Organizations Bill which introduces a code of conduct for political parties and organizations saying the political parties have their own laws which govern them.
Elgon Region Voters Reject Electoral Reforms Amendment29 Aug 2019, 19:59 Comments 126 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Parliament Elections Analysis Polls Updates
In short
Tagged with: Electoral Reforms
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.