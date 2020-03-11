Embassies Issue Travel Advisories as COVID-19 Hits More Countries

In short
Many of the embassies, some representing countries that are hardly hit by the virus have put up travel advisories cautioning people intending to travel to 'think twice'. At the French Embassy in Kampala, travelers are advised as per Ministry of Health’s directive against travelling to countries hard hit including France which now has 1,784 cases and 33 deaths.
Embassies Issue Travel Advisories as COVID-19 Hits More Countries11 Mar 2020, 19:43 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Mentioned: Foreign missions uganda Ministry pf health
