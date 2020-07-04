In short
According to Barugahare, the forced leave is a disguised move to remove him from office and create a management committee outside the law to investigate nonexistent allegations orchestrated personally and concocted by Professor Nawangwe.
Embattle Makerere University Secretary Runs to Court to Block Suspension Top story4 Jul 2020, 13:12 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Mr. Charles Barugahare the University Secretary in an interview with URN journalist today at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.
