Embattled Ntungamo CAO Transferred

In short
According to sources from the Ministry of Local Government who preferred anonymity, Ruhemba replaces Cuthbert Esoku who was interdicted barely a week after being picked up by the State House Anti-Corruption unit over alleged corruption and misuse of office.
Embattled Ntungamo CAO Transferred8 Mar 2019, 13:49 Comments 114 Views Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: chief administrative officer
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.