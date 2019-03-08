Anthony Kushaba
13:55

Embattled Ntungamo CAO Transferred

8 Mar 2019

In short
According to sources from the Ministry of Local Government who preferred anonymity, Ruhemba replaces Cuthbert Esoku who was interdicted barely a week after being picked up by the State House Anti-Corruption unit over alleged corruption and misuse of office.

 

