Emergency Water Treatment Commences for 1,500 Bundibugyo Flood Victims

“We have been testing the operations of the plant since Tuesday and found it to be working well. And so far we have treated more than 60,000 liters for each of the 1,500 displaced persons receiving between 10 – 15 Liters a day. We will increase the capacity of the plant as pressure at the source builds up with more water gathering into the stream” she told URN on phone on Thursday
Emergency Water Treatment Commences for 1,500 Bundibugyo Flood Victims26 Dec 2019, 15:56 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Environment Updates
An Official of Uganda Red Cross Society Photographed Building The Water Abstraction Station Near The Bridge On Tuesday.
