Edward Eninu
12:38

Emorimor Coronation Underway in Soroti

22 Oct 2022, 12:37 Comments 81 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Court Updates
Organising committee erecting tents and setting up the public address system at the venue.

Organising committee erecting tents and setting up the public address system at the venue.

In short
On Thursday, the event was given green light when the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka said that there was no legal impediment to the coronation of Emolot as Emorimor Papa Iteso.

 

Tagged with: ICU woes on succession coronation of paul sande emolot election of new emorimor iteso clan heads soroti mayor's garden
Mentioned: Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development the iteso cultural union

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.