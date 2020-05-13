Emorimor Rallies Iteso Against Defilement, Domestic Violence

In short
Last weekend, two brothers- in- law died in Bugondo Sub County, Serere district following domestic brawl. The duo perished after a lengthy domestic conflict between Petua Atipo and her husband, Patrick Otim who separated after repeated violence.
Emorimor Rallies Iteso Against Defilement, Domestic Violence13 May 2020, 20:52 Comments 110 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Misc Interview
