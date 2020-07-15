Mwesigwa Alon
Employers May Be Held Accountable Incase of COVID-19 in Workplaces

Employers may face lawsuits if employers catch covid from workplaces

Sseggona said employers must also sign indemnity agreements that will protect them from liability from the sub-contractors. This means that if an employee of the sub-contractor who includes security services providers, food suppliers, and cleaners get infected with the virus.

 

