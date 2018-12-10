Christopher Kisekka
Employers Urged to Fight Gender Base Violence in Workplaces

Gender based violence: Care international want employment law amended Christopher Kisekka

Gender based violence: Care international want employment law amended

In short
CARE International Program Director Delphine Mugisha says that although the National Employment Policy provides for decent, remunerative employment for all including women in conditions of freedom, equity and human dignity, issues of Gender Based Violence in work places remain unattended to.

 

