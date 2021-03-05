In short
Hospitals like Gulu and Masaka regional referral hospitals that URN checked on say their wards are empty. At Mulago National Referral Hospital that once had as many as 500 admitted patients, less than 10 are currently receiving care. The Namboole Stadium auxiliary treatment centre with 1,500 has no patient. Despite the decrease in cases, clinicians say there's nothing to celebrate. Their fingers are crossed.
Empty Wards Don't Mean Uganda is COVID-19 Free5 Mar 2021, 07:57 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
