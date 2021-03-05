Pamela Mawanda
Empty Wards Don't Mean Uganda is COVID-19 Free

5 Mar 2021, 07:57 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The male ward of the Namboole COVID-19 Treatment facility Pamela Mawanda

The male ward of the Namboole COVID-19 Treatment facility

In short
Hospitals like Gulu and Masaka regional referral hospitals that URN checked on say their wards are empty. At Mulago National Referral Hospital that once had as many as 500 admitted patients, less than 10 are currently receiving care. The Namboole Stadium auxiliary treatment centre with 1,500 has no patient. Despite the decrease in cases, clinicians say there's nothing to celebrate. Their fingers are crossed.

 

