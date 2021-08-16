Emyooga Funds Spent on Unregistered SACCOs in Kyotera

John Paul Mpalanyi, the Kyotera County MP, looking through one of the files of Kyotera County Tailors' Sacco.

In short

It has emerged that 18 SACCOs in Kyotera county received 560 million Shillings which was shared amongst 136 associations with 1,909 people and 17 SACCO's in Kakuuto got 530 Shillings, which was shared amongst 101 associations with a total of 843 people.