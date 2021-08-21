In short
“However, given Government interventions through the capitalization of the SME recovery fund, boosting the Emyooga funds and the on-going vaccination efforts, the impact on the overall GDP is expected to be less severe," says the Finance Ministry.
"Emyooga" will Tame Adverse Effects of COVID-19, Says Gov't21 Aug 2021, 13:25 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: Economic Revival
