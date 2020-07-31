Wambuzi Reacheal
Encroachers Blocked from Grabbing NAFIRRI Land in Jinja

31 Jul 2020, 05:54 Comments 100 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Officials from the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute uproot the fence.

In short
The contested land is estimated at an average size of about 2.5 acres, covering plots 76, 78, 79 and 82. It had been fenced off on Wednesday night, evoking a fight in which NAFIRRI officials uprooted the poles from the land on Thursday.

 

