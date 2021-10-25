Emmy Daniel Ojara
Encroachers on Railway Land in Gulu, Pakwach Given Six Months to Vacate

Railway crossing in Gulu City

In short
URC says that the encroachers have up to March 30 2022, to vacate the areas to pave way for development and revamping the railway transport as planned or risk being evicted forcefully.

 

