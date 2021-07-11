Encroachment, Logging Threatens Zoka Central Forest Reserve

In short
Jesus Iringa, the Itirikwa Sub County Chairperson says that they have tried to drive the encroachers and illegal dealers away from the forest but they are resistant and seem to be having backup of top government officials.
Encroachment, Logging Threatens Zoka Central Forest Reserve11 Jul 2021, 12:03 Comments 48 Views Adjumani, Uganda Environment Northern Breaking news
Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commandant of Environmental Police Protection Unit Simon Peter Okoshi during a visit in East Madi Wildlife Reserve. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Peter Okoshi and Acting Commandant of the Environmental Police Protection Unit Zoka Central Forest Reserve
Mentioned: Zoka Central Forest Reserve
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.