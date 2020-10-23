End of An Era: How Uganda Lost Out in Lucrative Tullow Oil Deal

In short
And in April 2020, a new deal was reached at a revised value 575 million dollars down from the initial 900 million, while the capital gains tax payable has now dropped to 14.6 million dollars (54.5 billion shillings), according to Tullow Oil plc Head of Corporate Affairs, George Cazenove.
End of An Era: How Uganda Lost Out in Lucrative Tullow Oil Deal23 Oct 2020, 07:03 Comments 138 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: capital gains tax farm-down
Mentioned: CNOOC Total SA Tullow oil
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.