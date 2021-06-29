Nebert Rugadya
Energy Companies Unite to Deliver Cheap Electricity, Expand Access

29 Jun 2021 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Led by local electricity distributor, Umeme, the companies will pilot the project dubbed Utilities 2.0 Twaake, in conjunction with several leading Uganda-based distributed renewable energy companies, to provide affordable, reliable, and clean power for all.

 

