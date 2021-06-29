In short
Led by local electricity distributor, Umeme, the companies will pilot the project dubbed Utilities 2.0 Twaake, in conjunction with several leading Uganda-based distributed renewable energy companies, to provide affordable, reliable, and clean power for all.
Energy Companies Unite to Deliver Cheap Electricity, Expand Access
