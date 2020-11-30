Energy, Finance Officials Disagree on Compensation of Pipeline Affected Persons

In short
Construction of the East African Crude Oil Export Pipeline project is due to start next year, but people along the planned route were evicted almost two years ago, with promises of compensation.
Energy, Finance Officials Disagree on Compensation of Pipeline Affected Persons30 Nov 2020, 19:25 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: East African Crude Oil Export Pipeline compensation
Mentioned: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development
