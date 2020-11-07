Energy Minister Launches Rural Electrification Program in Bududa District

In short
According to Kitutu, this is an increment in rural electricity distribution from 1percent in 2001 to over 16 percent to date. He said REA will offer free electricity connections and intending consumers will only meet the cost of wiring their houses and inspection fee of 22,000 shillings adding that they will do the projects in bits because all the mapped areas are captured in the data base.
Energy Minister Launches Rural Electrification Program in Bududa District7 Nov 2020, 15:59 Comments 127 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Editorial
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.