Energy Ministry Assured of Ownership of Kampala Oil Terminal Land

In short
The piece of land measuring 299 acres is situated at Namwambula village in Kiringente Sub County in Mpigi district. It was purchased by the Ministry at a cost of 13.5 billion Shillings from an Indian firm N. Shah and Company Limited.
Energy Ministry Assured of Ownership of Kampala Oil Terminal Land5 Dec 2019, 17:05 Comments 88 Views Business and finance Misc East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: accusation compensation complaint distribution energy ministry petroleum product product project
Mentioned: Action Plan General Manager of the National Pipeline Company Gideon Kabuye Kirumira Hanns Kyazze John Bosco Habumugisha Kampala Oil Terminal Ministry of Energy Ministry of Lands Mpigi Namwambula UNOC Uganda Land Commission Uganda National Oil Company government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.