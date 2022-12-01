In short
On Wednesday, the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited – UETCL, without giving reasons announced on its social media pages that they are experiencing a national blackout. “We shall keep you updated as we work on restoration of power. All inconveniences caused are regretted,” read the UETCL message to its stakeholders.
Energy Ministry Given Seven Days to Explain Nationwide Power Outage Top story1 Dec 2022, 20:52 Comments 230 Views Parliament Business and finance Science and technology Updates
