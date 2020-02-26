Alex Otto
Energy Ministry Given Ultimatum to Resettle Mubende Miners

26 Feb 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Artisanal Miners extracting quarry stone in Mende Sub County

The Natural resources committee of Parliament has given the Ministry of Energy and Mineral development up to 10th March to resettle Mubende artisanal miners.

 

