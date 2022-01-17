Energy Ministry Lobbies Lawmakers To Expedite Mining Bill, 2021

In short
On 7 December 2021, Peter Lokeris, the Minister of State for Energy led officials from the Ministry and introduced the Bill to Parliament’s Committee Environment and Natural Resources for scrutiny. The Minister disclosed that the Ministry is lobbying the lawmakers to expedite the amendments when plenary resumes because several private mineral license holders are not performing to capacity as required.
Energy Ministry Lobbies Lawmakers To Expedite Mining Bill, 202117 Jan 2022, 21:34 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Parliament Interview
Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa; Peter Lokeris, Sidronius Opolot Okaasai, Irene Batebe at the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mining in Entebbe. Photo by Doninic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.