Dominic Ochola
21:38

Energy Ministry Lobbies Lawmakers To Expedite Mining Bill, 2021

17 Jan 2022, 21:34 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Parliament Interview
Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa; Peter Lokeris, Sidronius Opolot Okaasai, Irene Batebe at the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mining in Entebbe. Photo by Doninic Ochola

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa; Peter Lokeris, Sidronius Opolot Okaasai, Irene Batebe at the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mining in Entebbe. Photo by Doninic Ochola

In short
On 7 December 2021, Peter Lokeris, the Minister of State for Energy led officials from the Ministry and introduced the Bill to Parliament’s Committee Environment and Natural Resources for scrutiny. The Minister disclosed that the Ministry is lobbying the lawmakers to expedite the amendments when plenary resumes because several private mineral license holders are not performing to capacity as required.

 

Tagged with: Artisanal Small Scale Miners - ASM Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2021. minerals
Mentioned: Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MoFPED

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.