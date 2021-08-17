In short
Robert Kasande, the outgoing Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, says with low connections and an increase in power generation, Uganda has been suffering from a huge burden of paying for electricity that has not been evacuated.
Energy Ministry Reviewing Power Purchase Policies Top story17 Aug 2021, 20:40 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Report
