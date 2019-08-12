In short
In a statement issued today, Robert Kasande, the Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary said that from 12-29, August 2019, the government will not receive any mineral right application on the counter as it prepares for the online mineral applications and licensing system.
Energy Ministry Stops Receiving Hardcopy Applications for Mineral Rights
12 Aug 2019
Kampala, Uganda
