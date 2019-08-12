Mwesigwa Alon
Energy Ministry Stops Receiving Hardcopy Applications for Mineral Rights

12 Aug 2019, 17:43 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Gold is one of the key minerals Uganda exports

In a statement issued today, Robert Kasande, the Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary said that from 12-29, August 2019, the government will not receive any mineral right application on the counter as it prepares for the online mineral applications and licensing system.

 

