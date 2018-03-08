Energy Scarcity a Constraint to Development – PAP MPs

In short
Members of Parliament have singled out access to energy as one of the major barriers to the development of Africas industrial and agricultural sectors and urged the United Nations to find solutions to the problem. The Pan African Parliament PAP members meeting in Midrand, South Africa are concerned that the UN was making showy presentations but not doing much to address the problems affecting the continent.
Energy Scarcity a Constraint to Development – PAP MPs8 Mar 2018, 10:54 Comments 115 Views Midrand, South Africa Parliament Report
L-R Guinea's MP Mamadou Aliou Conde, Uganda's Okot Ogong and UN Environment Africa Representative Juliette Biao. Login to license this image from 1$.
