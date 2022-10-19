Energy Transition: EAC Countries Urged to Cooperate in Resource Exploitation

In short
Minister Lokeris said in developed world for example, everyone has access to the national grid for cooking, lighting and heating, while in Uganda and most of Africa, more that 80 percent of the people have no electricity, making transition meaningless.
Energy Transition: EAC Countries Urged to Cooperate in Resource Exploitation19 Oct 2022, 19:25 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Energy transition
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.