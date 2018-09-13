In short
The findings show that a total of 182 arrests were carried out in Kampala and Kitgum over the study period from 2011 to 2015. 38 cases were sanctioned by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and only nine cases were prosecuted during this time.
Enforcement of Abortion Laws Weak-Report

Kampala, Uganda
