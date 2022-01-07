Shiphrah Kwagala
Enforcement of Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate to Start in April

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

Addressing journalists at the Media Centre on Friday, the Minister for Health Ruth Aceng said that all passengers aged 18 years and above will have to present Covid-19 vaccination cards indicating full dosage before they are allowed to travel.

 

