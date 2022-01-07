Enforcement of Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate to Start in April

In short
Addressing journalists at the Media Centre on Friday, the Minister for Health Ruth Aceng said that all passengers aged 18 years and above will have to present Covid-19 vaccination cards indicating full dosage before they are allowed to travel.
Enforcement of Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate to Start in April7 Jan 2022, 16:45 Comments 309 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.