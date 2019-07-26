Alex Otto
10:51

Engineer Declines to Handover Lubowa Hospital Office

26 Jul 2019, 10:46 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Engineer Francis Wakabi Francis Wakabi

Engineer Francis Wakabi

In short
Wakabi was appointed for a six months’ contract from December 1 2018, to take on a subcontracted role, which involved protecting the interests of the government and ensuring that the other contractors on the task adhere to the project specifications.

 

Tagged with: Francis Wakabi Lubowa hospital Lubowa hospital engineer refuses to vacate controversies sorround lubowa hospital owners engineer
Mentioned: FINASI/ROKO Ministry of Health parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.