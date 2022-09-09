English Premier League Fixtures Postponed After Queen’s Death

In short
The decision affects 10 fixtures, among them; Fulham FC which was due to host Chelsea in the North London derby in Saturday’s early kickoff, Crystal Palace against Manchester United, Arsenal against Everton, Manchester City against Tottenham, Liverpool against Wolves and Westham against Newcastle, among others.
English Premier League Fixtures Postponed After Queen’s Death9 Sep 2022, 17:03 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
