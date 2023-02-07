Enough is Enough, say Acholi Legislators on Land Conflicts and Misuse

In short
Tony Awany, the Nwoya County Member of Parliament says the conference is expected to generate ideas that will help in guiding the district councils in the region in regard to sustainable land management in Acholi Sub-region.
A man points at his soya beans garden in Lalogi Subcounty in Omoro District. Acholi legislators are making plans on comvening a conference to discuss sustainble land management and utilization.
