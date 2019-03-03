In short
The re-modification of Entebbe international airport began on May 9 2016. Close to four years later, only 50 percent of the anticipated work is done. The airside expansion projects stand at 37 per cent progress, Cargo Center construction is at 51 per cent completion, the runway stands at 75 per cent completion while the apron is at 65 per cent.
Entebbe Airport Expansion Project Still on Track despite Delays– CAA
3 Mar 2019
